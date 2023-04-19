Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Covington parents, community disappointed with mandatory TCAP testing

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) has begun for statewide schools, and many parents in Covington are not looking forward to the mandatory tests for their children.

Covington was one of the areas hit the hardest by severe storms in late March. Community members said they are still recovering and cleaning up.

Two of the city’s schools, Crestview Elementary and Middle, received major damage to their properties, forcing students to resume classes elsewhere.

Many parents expressed they don’t feel it’s mentally healthy for their students to take mandatory tests following the tragedy their city’s seen.

“Give us time to get back on our feet,” expressed Chelsea Griffin, parent of a Crestview Middle student. “There’s a lot of children in our system that school is their safe haven. School is where they go for love and food, and they don’t have that.”

Governor Bill Lee’s administration issued the following statement regarding TCAP in Tipton County Schools:

“The administration has worked to support teachers and students impacted by the devastating tornadoes in West Tennessee by offering various waivers and flexibilities for Tipton County schools, including assessment window flexibility for grades 3-8, waiving the use of TCAP scores to determine a student’s grade, and ensuring that TCAP scores won’t impact teacher evaluations.”

Area-middle school parents received a letter from the school’s principal explaining TCAP will begin later than most Tennessee schools on April 26, but parents said the delayed start date is not enough.

“You need to give our kids time to adjust,” Griffin said. “I have to drive through this no matter what way I go to work. I have to drive through it on my way to work and on my way home and it’s like ripping a Band-Aid off every time.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donkeise Caldwell, 15, was hit and killed by a car on his way to school. He was a loving...
Teen hit, killed by car while crossing street on way to school
Collotta Wilson was found stabbed to death inside her South Memphis apartment.
Woman found stabbed to death in South Memphis
Southaven Police Department
Child accidentally shoots self in Southaven
Permitless carry age lowered to 18 in Tennessee
Tenn. AG will not prosecute permitless carry in Tenn. for 18 and older
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

Sanitation workers continue strike in Shelby County
Sanitation workers continue strike in Shelby County
Tom Lee Park 80% complete; construction paused for Memphis in May
Tom Lee Park 80% complete; construction paused for Memphis in May
Shelby Co. DA shares concerns about Downtown curfew initiative’s priorities
Shelby Co. DA shares concerns about Downtown curfew initiative’s priorities
Covington parents, community disappointed with mandatory TCAP testing
Covington parents, community disappointed with mandatory TCAP testing