Candidate for MSCS Superintendent position drops out of the running

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the primary candidates for the Memphis Shelby County Schools superintendent position has dropped out of the running.

As previously reported, the MSCS board is actively searching for a candidate to fill the position of MSCS Superintendent.

Keith Miles, Jr., the current superintendent of Bridgeton Public Schools, has announced that he will be taking the position of Superintendent at the School District of Lancaster in Pennsylvania.

The news of Miles withdrawal comes shortly after the announcement of the finalists in the running for the position.

The firm in charge of the superintendent search informed the MSCS board members that Miles had taken his name out of the running for Memphis.

