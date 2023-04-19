Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Andy B’s now under new ownership

By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Bowlero Corp announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire Andy B’s in Tennessee.

The completion of this acquisition will mark the company’s first center in the state.

“We are pleased to enter a new market, expanding our national footprint to 34 states,” said Thomas Shannon, Founder, and CEO of Bowlero Corp. “We continue to pursue quality acquisitions, and Andy B’s is a significant addition to our Company.”

Andy B’s is located in Bartlett. The 44-lane facility has 32 standard lanes and 12 private lanes, as well as innovative audio and lighting and 50 feet of video displays.

Andy B’s also has a full-service bar, an interactive arcade, and a snack bar and grill.

Following the completion of the acquisition, Andy B’s will reopen as a Bowlero.

“We have a strong pipeline of acquisitions so far in 2023, and look forward to continuing our impressive growth trajectory through the calendar year,” said Shannon in closing.

Bowlero Corp. has entered into four formal agreements for the acquisition of additional bowling facilities in the calendar year 2023.

