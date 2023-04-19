Africa in April kicks off in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Robert Church Park will soon be filled with the sights and sounds of Africa. This week is the Africa in April Cultural Awareness festival.

For 36 years, the Acey Family, founders of the Africa in April festival, have showcased a little piece of Africa in Memphis.

“It’s last this long because it has a purpose, a mission, objective and we have a culture that people can embrace,” Yvonne Acey said. “There are a lot of great things coming out of Africa, other than just the hunger and poverty. A great little civilization. Everything started in Africa.”

The four-day event takes place on Beale Street and at Robert Church Park. Visitors can enjoy authentic food, explore exhibits, visit health and wellness stations and local venders, plus entertainment.

The four day event features a Children & Senior Citizens Day, Health Wellness Family & Community Day, International Music day, plus an International Diversity Parade.

Each year the festival honors an African Country. This year’s country, Rwanda.

“We thought we’d highlight Rwanda and celebrate it through the windows of the arts, music, dance and the natural symbol is the gorilla,” David Acey said. “We want people to learn about all the continents in Africa, but Rwanda is one that we selected out of the few choices we had to make.”

Four days of highlighting African culture with a different theme every day. Organizers say one of the best things about this event is that it’s designed to make every visitor feel welcomed.

“Memphis to Africa and Africa back to Memphis and they have done that.,” David Acey, said. That’s why we are so connected internationally well as nationally, locally and regionally. "

