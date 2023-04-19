5 Star Story: BankPlus Amphitheater reopens

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - On April 20, 2023, thousands of people are expected to attend a concert at a popular facility that’s been closed since the fall of 2019.

And whether you were a frequent visitor to the venue or it’s your first time, you’ll notice some major changes at the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove.

Workers are putting the finishing touch on $11 million in renovations at the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, just off Getwell Road in Southaven, Mississippi — work that began in late 2020.

According to Todd Mastery, executive director of the Landers Center and the BankPlus Amphitheater, the venue looked very different from what you’ll see now.

It originally opened in 2006 as the Snowden Grove Amphitheater. Mastery is also the overseer of all the current changes at the amphitheater, which included adding hundreds of gray seats in what used to be an area for more casual seating on the lawn.

“We found, from doing our research around the country and here regionally, that amphitheaters had moved more to a more permanent seating and less lawn,” Mastery explained.

That change gives the BankPlus Amphitheater roughly 8,500 permanent seats — 10,500 if you count the pit area and what’s left of lawn seating.

“We also added in a number of premium experiences. There’s three different levels to our premium experience. Each one of them has access to the brand new premium lounge, which is a restaurant-quality indoor facility,” he added.

The Premium Lounge is also now air-conditioned.

“So when it’s the middle of August, you’ll have an opportunity then to go inside and get something to eat or drink and take a little break from the weather,” Mastery said.

All the changes are about improving the guest experience.

“But we doubled the restrooms here, which is important to everyone. Previously, there were zero permanent concession stands. So we added in a huge commissary and then three other concession stands surrounding,” described Mastery.

Another major improvement is the entrance and exit for concert-goers.

“There was one main entrance. Now we have three entrances into the amphitheater,” Mastery said.

In addition to the original Snowden Lane entrance, there’s now one off Getwell and Nail Road.

There’s also an added benefit for the bands that perform onstage.

“They had to step off property to have their catering. We now have a catering area specifically for the artists and I know they’ll be happy about that,” Mastery explained.

Mastery said the changes at the amphitheater mirror what’s happening nearby.

“Everything around us is continuing to grow, with the ballparks, the soccer area, Silo Square across the street, there’s now so much to do. So when you come you’re headed here. Could be at 3 o’clock in the afternoon for a Saturday show to spend some time taking in the sights and sounds, getting something to eat, getting something to drink, checking out retail stores (and) then coming over here to take in a show. Maybe you’re letting the traffic get out and you’re going to have something to eat before you head home,” he expressed.

Tickets for nine shows are already on sale and one of the first bands includes a hometown favorite.

“Ingram Hill’s lead singer is Justin Moore, who is a local kid from here from the Mid-South. He previously worked here before Ingram Hill’s, a local band. Just kind of a full circle,” Mastery detailed.

Tickets for a 10th show at the BankPlus Amphitheater will go on sale in May.

“Right now, the season looks to finish potentially with the GooGoo Dolls in September, but we do have more that we’re going to announce. We’ll have more shows coming,” he said, adding, ”Again, everything that we’ve done here really is again to enhance the guest experience. The music, the sound that was here, has always been very good. We wanted to make sure that everything outside of that was just as good as the sound of the bands that everyone was hearing.”

The BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove is growing with its Southaven neighbors and making guests feel more at home.

If you’re headed to the amphitheater for a show, the “clear bag policy” is in effect at there and it’s also a cashless venue.

For more details about the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove and a list of events, click here.

