2 injured after car crash on Summer Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A car crash left two injured on Wednesday morning.

Memphis Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Summer Avenue at 6:35 a.m.

Two people were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

