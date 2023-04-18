Wynne School District announces temporary high school campus location

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - Wynne School District has announced the location of its temporary high school campus for the 2023-2024 academic year following the aftermath of severe storms that caused excessive damage to Wynne High School.

The temporary campus will be located on the west side of Lemons Street across from Wynne Primary School.

The decision to select this location was made after careful consideration and evaluation of various options, the district says. The location offers convenient accessibility for both students and staff, while also providing ample space to accommodate the needs of a high school campus.

The campus will be fully equipped with all of the necessary resources to provide a safe and engaging learning environment for students.

The temporary high school campus will serve grades 9 - 12 and will continue to offer the same academic programs and extracurricular activities to students.

For more information about the temporary high school campus and the plans for the upcoming school year, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.