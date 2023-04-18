Volunteer registration for the 2023 Fedex St. Jude Championship now open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FedEx St. Jude Championship announced the volunteer registration for the 2023 event.

This event marks the opening of the FedexCup Playoffs that return from August 9 to 12.

FedEx volunteers are required to complete a minimum of three shifts during a tournament week.

Upon registration, volunteers will receive a Nike Golf polo, Nike Golf hat or Ahead visor, a working credential, and a free parking pass on working days.

When volunteers register, an Hours for St. Jude fundraising page will be automatically created for them.

Volunteers may receive donations from family and friends via their own profile as they strive to reach various reward levels for milestones, all while raising funds for St. Jude’s cause.

To register to volunteer click here.

