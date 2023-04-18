Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Volunteer registration for the 2023 Fedex St. Jude Championship now open

FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedEx St. Jude Championship(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FedEx St. Jude Championship announced the volunteer registration for the 2023 event.

This event marks the opening of the FedexCup Playoffs that return from August 9 to 12.

FedEx volunteers are required to complete a minimum of three shifts during a tournament week.

Upon registration, volunteers will receive a Nike Golf polo, Nike Golf hat or Ahead visor, a working credential, and a free parking pass on working days.

When volunteers register, an Hours for St. Jude fundraising page will be automatically created for them.

Volunteers may receive donations from family and friends via their own profile as they strive to reach various reward levels for milestones, all while raising funds for St. Jude’s cause.

To register to volunteer click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donkeise Caldwell, 15, was hit and killed by a car on his way to school. He was a loving...
Teen hit, killed by car while crossing street on way to school
Collotta Wilson was found stabbed to death inside her South Memphis apartment.
Woman found stabbed to death in South Memphis
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Southaven Police Department
Child accidentally shoots self in Southaven
The overturned car on E.H. Crump
3 detained after shooting, crash

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Robbery on Lake View Trails
Man robbed at gunpoint on Lake View Trails
Alicia Keys performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in...
Alicia Keys coming to FedExForum this summer
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
DA Steve Mulroy provides updates on matters that affect public safety, speaks on criminal justice reform