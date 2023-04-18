Tom Lee Park 80% complete; construction paused for Memphis in May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re about two weeks away from the start of Memphis in May and the Beale Street Music Festival!

The annual event will be back along the Mississippi Riverfront at Tom Lee Park, which is currently undergoing renovations.

Right now, construction is 80% complete.

Tuesday morning, officials gave Action News 5 a guided tour of the changes visitors can expect to see when the park officially reopens in September.

Officials say construction is halted for now so that crews can begin set up for Memphis in May starting Monday, April 24.

Construction will remain paused during the month-long festival.

“Anytime you get 20,000 people together in one place, you know it’s a lot of people,” said George Abbott with the Memphis River Parks Partnership. “There is going to be some wear and tear, but I hope that people will see how beautiful this space is and will enjoy it in the right way.”

The new park layout will be split into four sections – including a space for outdoor learning for Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Officials say construction will resume once Memphis in May wraps up with a grand reopening day set for Labor Day Weekend.

