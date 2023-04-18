Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for breaking a state record.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for breaking a state record.(Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for breaking a state record.

Henry Dyer caught a paddlefish from Cherokee lake that weighed 149 lbs, breaking the Tennessee record. The fish was also 79 5/8 inches in length and 44 3/8 inches in girth.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donkeise Caldwell, 15, was hit and killed by a car on his way to school. He was a loving...
Teen hit, killed by car while crossing street on way to school
Collotta Wilson was found stabbed to death inside her South Memphis apartment.
Woman found stabbed to death in South Memphis
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Southaven Police Department
Child accidentally shoots self in Southaven
The overturned car on E.H. Crump
3 detained after shooting, crash

Latest News

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
DA Steve Mulroy provides updates on matters that affect public safety, speaks on criminal justice reform
Mempho Music Festival announces artist lineup
Mempho Music Festival announces artist lineup
DA Steve Mulroy provides updates on public saftey
A mother speaks at the Moral Monday rally on Monday in Nashville.
‘Bullets flying over them’: A Covenant School mother’s emotional plea for change
Robbery on Lake View Trails
Man robbed at gunpoint on Lake View Trails