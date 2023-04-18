Advertise with Us
Sanitation workers continue strike in Shelby County

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sanitation workers in Shelby County are still fighting for safer working conditions and better pay.

This is the second week of demonstrations for members of Teamsters 667 after a sanitation worker was hit and killed by a third-party truck in March.

James E. Jones, the president of the labor union Teamsters 667, says workers walked off the job after their safety bonus was revoked just days later.

The landfill is managed by Republic Services, and workers say they deserve better.

“We’re here at the landfill, but no one felt the necessity to reach out to us just to have a conversation just to begin the healing or the fixing process,” said Jones.

Memphis City Councilmen JB Smiley was also at the rally Tuesday.

He says he plans to work on legislation to hold companies like Republic Services accountable.

