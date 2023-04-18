Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Resolution signed to ban TikTok on Shelby Co. Government devices

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris signed a resolution Tuesday to ban TikTok from all Shelby County Government devices.

County Commissioner Mick Wright introduced the resolution.

Wright previously told Action News 5 that the popular social media app “presents a big danger to our networks,” adding that he believes the platform presents “a unique surveillance threat to all Americans.”

The ban will not apply to Shelby County employees’ personal devices.

This comes less than a week after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Senate Bill 0834 into law, prohibiting access to social media platforms operated or hosted by a company based in China on the networks of public higher education institutions, including the University of Memphis campus.

This means students, faculty, staff, and members of the general public will be blocked from using Tiktok while using Tennessee universities’ wifi networks.

However, they will be allowed to use their personal or third-party network to access the app.

