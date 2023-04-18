Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Police provide update on Hamilton-area child abduction, say victim was sexually assaulted

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has provided an update on last Thursday’s child abduction in the Hamilton area, now saying the victim was sexually assaulted by her captor, who remains at large.

At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, police say a man driving a dark-colored midsized SUV abducted a young girl while she was walking to school in the area of Ethlyn Avenue and Silver Street.

The abduction took place near Hamilton K-8, Hamilton Elementary, and Hamilton High School, but which school the victim attends has not been released.

The victim’s age is also unknown at this time.

According to Memphis-Shelby County Schools, the child was later released by her abductor.

Police say that based on their preliminary investigation, this incident is unrelated to previous crimes in the area.

The Memphis Police Department is working closely with the Memphis-Shelby County Schools and has implemented additional patrols in the area to resolve this case. Additionally, we are appealing to everyone who lives, works, or frequents the area to help us in this investigation. Regardless of how minor you think your information might be or whether you think we are already aware of it, please let us assess the information.

Memphis Police Department

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

