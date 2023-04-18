MPD to increase traffic enforcement in 2-week-long ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for “Slow Down Tennessee” in a two-week-long effort to reduce speeding-related crashes.

Between April 14-28, MPD says it will increase education, awareness and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries and fatalities.

It is unclear at this time where MPD will be focusing these resources.

To learn more about the “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign, click here.

