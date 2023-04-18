Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

More sunshine and warmer air the next couple of days

By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures around 80 and overnight lows near 60.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs again around 80. A few showers can’t be ruled out by evening. Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain or storms at times and high temperatures in the upper 70s. A few storms could be severe with high wind or hail. Lows will drop to around 50 Friday night with more rain and thunder.

WEEKEND: Skies look mostly cloudy on Saturday with a lingering shower and highs in the mid 60s. Lows will be around 40. Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs around 60.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donkeise Caldwell, 15, was hit and killed by a car on his way to school. He was a loving...
Teen hit, killed by car while crossing street on way to school
Collotta Wilson was found stabbed to death inside her South Memphis apartment.
Woman found stabbed to death in South Memphis
Southaven Police Department
Child accidentally shoots self in Southaven
The overturned car on E.H. Crump
3 detained after shooting, crash
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Allergy Forecast - April 17
Allergy Forecast - April 17
Monday evening weather update
Dry start to the week, but a late week cold front will bring a soggy end to the week
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-April 17, 2023