More sunshine and warmer air the next couple of days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures around 80 and overnight lows near 60.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs again around 80. A few showers can’t be ruled out by evening. Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain or storms at times and high temperatures in the upper 70s. A few storms could be severe with high wind or hail. Lows will drop to around 50 Friday night with more rain and thunder.

WEEKEND: Skies look mostly cloudy on Saturday with a lingering shower and highs in the mid 60s. Lows will be around 40. Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs around 60.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

