More sun & warmer tomorrow, but a change in the pattern will soon follow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow is driving warm air into the Mid-South pushing temperatures above average across the area, but a cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms late Thursday keeping rain and a few thunderstorms in place through Friday. Heavy rain will be possible in many areas Friday and could lead to flash flooding Friday afternoon and evening. Rainfall amount will average one to two inches in most areas with as much as three inches or more in some locations.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows near 60.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will become mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing late in the day and evening and continuing overnight along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs in the lower 70s, and lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and lows near 40. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs again in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.