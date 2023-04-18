Morant a game-time decision for game 2 vs Lakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant was back at practice for the Grizzlies on Tuesday, days after injuring his hand during game one of the NBA Playoffs’ first round against the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, there’s no guarantee he will take the floor as the Grizzlies look to even the series at one game apiece.

The two teams will go head-to-head at FedExForum at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Grizzlies say Morant will be a game-time decision after injuring his hand while crashing into Lakers big man Anthony Davis.

Morant’s x-rays were negative, but his hand is still in considerable pain.

Morant opened practice with nothing on his hand, but medical personnel eventually wrapped the point guard’s right hand in ice as they work to get him ready for Wednesday’s game.

