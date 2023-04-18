Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Mempho Music Festival announces artist lineup

Mempho Music Festival announces artist lineup
Mempho Music Festival announces artist lineup(Mempho Music Festival)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sixth annual Mempho Music Festival announced its artist lineup.

It will be at the Radians Amphitheatheater at Memphis Botanic Garden on September 29 through October 1 featuring headliners The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, and Turnpike Troubadours.

Artists such as Ween, Lake Street Five, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Band of Horses, Tash Sultana, and Dinosaur Jr. will perform at the event.

Also, other artists coving the gamut of rock, country, blues, and soul will be at the festival.

Early bird advance price tickets that were announced in Dec. are sold out.

A three-day general admission ticket is on sale for $170.

Two three-day VIP tickets are available for $660 with packages including access to a dedicated VIP area and more:

  • Access to a viewing area in front of the main stage
  • Complimentary VIP parking
  • $100 in Mempho credit to be used on food and beverages or Mempho merch
  • Catered hors d’oeuvres
  • Access to a private bar serving premium craft beer, wine, and cocktails
  • Complimentary water and sodas; air-conditioned restrooms
  • WiFi and charging stations; and a dedicated VIP entrance

Festival goers can also look forward to the return of silent disco in the eye-catching Incendia Dome, plus non-stop music on the Adams Keegan Stage and secondary stages.

My Morning Jacket
My Morning Jacket(Austin Nelson | Austin Nelson)

