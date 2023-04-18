Man robbed at gunpoint on Lake View Trails
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a robbery on Lake View Trails.
A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men at 1:51 p.m., said police.
Officers say the suspects held the victim at gunpoint and took his wallet out of his pocket.
Both suspects drove away from the scene in a silver infinity on Knight Arnold towards Ridgeway Boulevard.
