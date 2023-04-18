Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man dead after shooting in Parkway Village

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Parkway Village Monday night.

Memphis police say at 6:39 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of South Perkins Road, where one victim was found and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but did not survive his injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

