FedEx celebrates 50 years with day of service

By Sydney Gray
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City’s largest employer celebrated 50 years Monday by assembling about 600 FedEx employees for a day of service.

Employees volunteered with four different partners, packing food kits to distribute to under-served areas in Africa and supplying care packages for those impacted by natural disasters.

One long-time FedEx employee says she’s proud of the work they do and grateful to be a part of a supportive team.

”One of our cultural values is taking care of each other, and that means being able to be my authentic self...” said HR director Amy Manning. “I can give my best to FedEx, to the community, to my family.”

Manning says she enjoys seeing FedEx’s positive impact on Memphis and surrounding areas.

