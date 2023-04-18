Family of toddler killed in Whitehaven car accident raising funds for funeral expenses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a Memphis three-year-old who died after she was struck by a car in Whitehaven April 13, is raising money for her funeral expenses.

The child’s mother, has identified the toddler as Bella Marie Herod.

Police say at 6:46 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Tacoma Avenue, near the Memphis International Airport, regarding a pedestrian crash.

The responsible driver stayed on the scene, according to police.

The toddler was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but she did not survive her injuries.

Police say no charges are being filed at this time, and that this tragedy was a “pure accident.”

Bella’s family is holding a candlelight vigil at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at 3619 West Big Bend Drive and requests those planning to attend, bring pink or white balloons.

You can find a link to the GoFundMe organized by Bella’s family here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.