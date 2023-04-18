Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Family of toddler killed in Whitehaven car accident raising funds for funeral expenses

Bella Marie Herod
Bella Marie Herod(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a Memphis three-year-old who died after she was struck by a car in Whitehaven April 13, is raising money for her funeral expenses.

The child’s mother, has identified the toddler as Bella Marie Herod.

Police say at 6:46 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Tacoma Avenue, near the Memphis International Airport, regarding a pedestrian crash.

The responsible driver stayed on the scene, according to police.

The toddler was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but she did not survive her injuries.

Police say no charges are being filed at this time, and that this tragedy was a “pure accident.”

Bella’s family is holding a candlelight vigil at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at 3619 West Big Bend Drive and requests those planning to attend, bring pink or white balloons.

You can find a link to the GoFundMe organized by Bella’s family here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donkeise Caldwell, 15, was hit and killed by a car on his way to school. He was a loving...
Teen hit, killed by car while crossing street on way to school
Collotta Wilson was found stabbed to death inside her South Memphis apartment.
Woman found stabbed to death in South Memphis
Southaven Police Department
Child accidentally shoots self in Southaven
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
The overturned car on E.H. Crump
3 detained after shooting, crash

Latest News

MPD to increase traffic enforcement in 2-week-long ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ campaign
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Twitter to celebrate a Kingston man for...
Tennessee angler breaks state record with massive catch
Resolution signed to ban TikTok on Shelby Co. Government devices
FedEx St. Jude Championship
Volunteer registration for the 2023 Fedex St. Jude Championship now open