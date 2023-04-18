Covenant School students returning to class Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students at The Covenant School will return to the classroom on Tuesday.

It’s been three weeks since six people were shot and killed at the Green Hills private school.

The students will not be returning to the Covenant campus for class. Instead, classes will be held at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ for the time being.

The school said students will return on a limited schedule and in phases.

