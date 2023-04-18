Covenant School students returning to class Tuesday

Advertise with Us
Six people were killed, including three 9-year-olds, on March 27.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students at The Covenant School will return to the classroom on Tuesday.

It’s been three weeks since six people were shot and killed at the Green Hills private school.

The students will not be returning to the Covenant campus for class. Instead, classes will be held at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ for the time being.

The school said students will return on a limited schedule and in phases.

