City of Memphis clarifies details on Juvenile Crime Abatement Program

By Walter Murphy
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department and the City of Memphis released what they say is a clarification about the latest effort to curb juvenile crime Downtown.

The Juvenile Crime Abatement Program would make it a violation for minors to be Downtown without an adult present with them.

The Memphis Police Department announced the program via Facebook on Friday before it was paused the next day.

In the video announcement, MPD says under the initial program, police would take children without a guardian into custody, and if parents don’t pick them up, the kids would be handed over to DCS.

City officials now say the program is not going to be targeting juveniles, and that police would want to reunite the kids with a legal guardian as soon as possible:

On Saturday, President of the Downtown Memphis Commission Paul Young told Action News 5 he would support the program but thinks it needs to be hammered out a little further.

“I am glad they’re pausing it because we need to meet with a broader group of stakeholders,” Young said.

But one Memphis mother we spoke with said, at the present, the program might not do enough.

“I think we need to put the parents whose kids are repeat offenders in jail,” Sharita Brown said. “Maybe that would stop some of this crime around here.”

It is unclear now whether the potential program will be seasonal or year-round.

Action News 5 will keep you updated with the latest.

