Best Life: Foods that inflame arthritis

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- Nearly one in four people in the U.S. are living with arthritis.

It’s the leading cause of work disability, costing billions in lost earnings.

Age, obesity, and genetics are risk factors that can lead to arthritis, but as Ivanhoe reports, what you eat can also cause your symptoms to worsen.

Achy, sore, and stiff joints are classic signs of arthritis, and they don’t just affect the elderly.

“We’re seeing arthritis at an earlier age, not only in the knees but shoulders, really everywhere,” said Mathew Pombo, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon at Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center.

Arthritis can severely impact a person’s day to day.

“The main symptom is pain, decrease in quality of life, decrease in mobility,” said Stephen Messier, Ph.D., Prof. of Health & Exercise Science at Wake Forest University.

It also often limits a person’s ability to work. According to the CDC, one in 10 adults has to limit their activities due to arthritis.

Experts say you may be able to reduce the severity of your symptoms by avoiding certain arthritis-inflaming foods.

Wheat products like pasta, bread, bagels, and crackers contain gluten and which is a protein that can aggravate arthritic joints.

In fact, studies have shown that people with celiac disease are at an increased risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, or RA, but those who went gluten-free were able to alleviate their symptoms.

Added sugars are another thing to avoid if you have arthritis. A study in New England found those who drank sugary beverages five times or more per week were three times more likely to have arthritis.

Other foods that can increase your risk and worsen symptoms include red meats, processed foods, alcohol, and foods high in omega-six fats like vegetable oils. Helping you to live pain-free.

Your diet is not the only factor in arthritis pain. Experts say managing your smoking status, activity level, and body weight can also help ease arthritis symptoms.

