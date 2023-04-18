Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Annesdale Mansion bound for the auction block

By Joe Birch
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the most beautiful and historic mansions in Memphis goes on the auction block this week.

The Annesdale Snowden Mansion, the focal point of a historic neighborhood near Lamar and Bellevue, will be the focus of a live auction Wednesday, April 19.

The mansion’s history dates to 1855.

Members of the Annesdale Snowden Neighborhood Association tell Action News 5 they are anxious about the future of the home and hope the buyer intends to leave the mansion standing.

The live auction begins at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

To visit the official auction page, click here.

