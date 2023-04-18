Advertise with Us
Alicia Keys coming to FedExForum this summer

Alicia Keys performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in...
Alicia Keys performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys is taking her tour to Memphis this summer.

The Keys to the Summer Tour will stop at FedExForum on Wednesday, July 5.

The tour will feature a new 360-degree “in the round” production setup during Keys’ performance.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m., with pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 18.

