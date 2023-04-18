Alicia Keys coming to FedExForum this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys is taking her tour to Memphis this summer.

The Keys to the Summer Tour will stop at FedExForum on Wednesday, July 5.

The tour will feature a new 360-degree “in the round” production setup during Keys’ performance.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m., with pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 18.

