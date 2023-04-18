Advertise with Us
1 dead, 2 injured after three-vehicle crash in Raleigh

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One is dead and two others are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Monday night.

Officers responded to the crash at 10:46 p.m. on Frayser-Raleigh Road and New Allen Road.

A 24-year-old man died on the scene.

Two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

