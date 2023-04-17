A woman found stabbed to death in South Memphis; Victim’s friends speak out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends identify woman stabbed to death inside of her apartment.

Memphis Police Department told Action News 5 that the investigation is ongoing, but wouldn’t provide further details.

“She just wanted to be loved,” said Dateesha Copeland, who was friends with Wilson from the time they were 12-years-old.

Now Copeland and friends are begging the public to help them find the culprit.

“Down to the smallest thing,” Copeland said. “Just give us something so we can get this man off the streets so he can’t do this to anyone else’s daughter.”

Action News 5 is not releasing the name of the man Copeland suspects did this, but if you have any information you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-828-CASH

