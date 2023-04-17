Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

US ambassador visits reporter accused by Russia of spying

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's security service arrested the American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War, the Federal Security Service, known by the acronym FSB, said Thursday, March 30, 2023. The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded his release. (The Wall Street Journal via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Russia said Monday that she was able to visit the Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained more than two weeks ago on charges of espionage.

Ambassador Lynne Tracy said that she visited Evan Gershkovich in Moscow’s Lefortovo Prison, notorious for harsh conditions, and “he is in good health and remains strong.”

It was “the first time we’ve been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago,” she said on Twitter. “We reiterate our call for his immediate release.”

Gershkovich, 31, his employer and the U.S. government all deny he was involved in spying.

American journalist Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia. (Credit: Wall Street Journal, Getty Images, Instagram, CNN Newsource)

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said last week that a possible prisoner exchange for Gershkovich could take place, but only after his trial is completed. No date has been set for that.

It’s not clear how long the investigation could last, but other espionage cases have lasted for a year or more.

In December, American basketball star Brittney Griner was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout following her trial and conviction on drug possession charges. She had been sentenced to nine years in prison and ended up spending 10 months behind bars.

Another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have called baseless.

Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Russia’s Federal Security Service arrested Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, on March 29. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia for alleged spying.

The service accuses Gershkovich of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

Speaking on behalf of dozens of countries at the United Nations in New York on Monday, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that “we protest Russian efforts to limit and intimidate the media.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Teen speaks out after filing lawsuit against Ja Morant
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Fire officials say the alligator “amputated” the 72-year-old victim’s right leg below his knee,...
Man, 72, loses leg in alligator attack at Florida RV park
Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid...
Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say

Latest News

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of National Security and Defense Council, speaks during an interview...
Ukraine official: We will launch counteroffensive when ready
Security Check: Lack of barriers in secondary screening areas could be putting air travelers at risk
Cheap Trick coming to Graceland
Cheap Trick to perform at Graceland
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing
FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for her defamation...
Judge: If news taints rape-trial jurors, Trump shares blame