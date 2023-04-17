U of M bans TikTok after Gov. Lee’s passed bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis will ban TikTok access on its campus beginning on Tuesday.

Governor Bill Lee signed a Senate Bill into law prohibiting public higher education institutions from allowing access to social media platforms operated or hosted by a company based in China on the institution’s network, said U of M.

Students, faculty, staff, and members of the general public will be blocked from using Tiktok while using the University of Memphis IT network.

However, they will be allowed to use their personal or third-party network to access the app.

The university says there are exceptions to the law. For example, law enforcement will be able to use restricted platforms for investigation purposes.

