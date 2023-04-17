Tennesseans encouraged to participate in Prescription Drug Take Back Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee residents are encouraged to participate in the National DEA Take Back Day for prescription medicines by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS).
It will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
For a complete list of collection sites, click here.
DEA Take Back Day is a national program of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs.
They will also not accept liquid products, such as cough syrup, which should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.
More information about the takeback program is available online from TDEC, as well as from the DEA.
