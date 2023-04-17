Tennesseans encouraged to participate in Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee residents are encouraged to participate in the National DEA Take Back Day for prescription medicines by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS).

It will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For a complete list of collection sites, click here.

“This is a significant event for many reasons. It promotes the disposal of unused drugs from the home, and it is good for the environment, keeping drugs out of our waterways which is where they can end up otherwise. We hope Tennesseans will take part in this important opportunity.”

DEA Take Back Day is a national program of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Gathering up and cleaning out medications that you’re no longer taking is the easiest way we all can prevent addiction in our communities and in our homes. With surging numbers of overdose deaths in Tennessee, removing unused medication from the home can help reduce the temptation of young people to experiment with opioids. From fake pressed pills to other substances containing fentanyl, it’s never been more important for parents to talk to their children about the dangers of misusing medications.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs.

They will also not accept liquid products, such as cough syrup, which should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

More information about the takeback program is available online from TDEC, as well as from the DEA.

