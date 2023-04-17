Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Tennesseans encouraged to participate in Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized by the DEA, is happening across the...
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized by the DEA, is happening across the country on Saturday, Oct. 29.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee residents are encouraged to participate in the National DEA Take Back Day for prescription medicines by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS).

It will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For a complete list of collection sites, click here.

DEA Take Back Day is a national program of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs.

They will also not accept liquid products, such as cough syrup, which should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

More information about the takeback program is available online from TDEC, as well as from the DEA.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Teen speaks out after filing lawsuit against Ja Morant
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Fire officials say the alligator “amputated” the 72-year-old victim’s right leg below his knee,...
Man, 72, loses leg in alligator attack at Florida RV park
Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid...
Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say

Latest News

UofM ban TikTok after Gov. Lee’s passed bill
U of M bans TikTok after Gov. Lee’s passed bill
Over 100 pets impacted during March 31 tornadoes in Tipton County
Over 100 pets impacted during March 31 tornadoes in Tipton County
MPD generic
2 teens arrested after crashing stolen car, police say
Man steals car with child inside
Man steals car with child inside in New Chicago, said police