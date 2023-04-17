Advertise with Us
Over 100 pets impacted during March 31 tornadoes in Tipton County

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - American Humane, known as the ‘Red Cross for animals, has boots on the ground in Tennessee helping the Tipton County Animal Shelter after two tornadoes hit the area on March 31st.

The shelter had been operating at 200% capacity due to the influx of animals.

For the last week, American Humane has helped care for approximately 110 animals who had been displaced, hurt, or separated from their owners during the storm.

“American Humane prides itself in the ability to quickly and effectively help animals and people in need following natural disasters like the devastating set of tornadoes that recently hit Tipton County,” said American Humane President and CEO, Dr. Robin Ganzert. “Our deployed rescue teams will work tirelessly to help care for displaced pets, and work to unite them with their loved ones. We will do everything in our power to help heal the community and protect the animals that call it home.”

Ganzert joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas on the digital desk to talk about her team’s response efforts and how you can help.

She also shared disaster pet-safety tips to keep your furry family members safe in case of an emergency.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

