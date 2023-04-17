Mississippi man arrested after Marion, Ill. police find more than 80lbs. of pot during traffic stop

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marijuana is legal in Illinois, but driving around with more than 80 pounds of the drug is not.

Police in Marion say officers stopped a man for allegedly speeding in a construction zone on southbound Interstate 57 early on Monday morning, April 17 and found nearly 83 pounds of pot in his car, along with 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.

They say 44-year-old William Davis, of Lexington, Mississippi, faces several charges, including drug trafficking.

He was taken to the Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance.

Illinois state law only allows residents to possess 30 grams of marijuana.

People from outside the state are only allowed to carry half that much; and even then, the drug has to be sealed in containers authorized by a dispensary.

