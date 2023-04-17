MFD investigates 2 fires within 1 week at Peppertree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a couple of fires that happened at Peppertree Apartment.

Two fires occurred within a week at the apartments on April 9 and 14.

One fire started in the hall closet and the other started at multiple points, said MFD.

Firefighters consider the fires to be arsons.

The total cost of damages for both fires together is more than $100,000.

Fires at Pepper Tree Apartment (Credit Bill Adelman)

