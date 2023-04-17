Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MFD investigates 2 fires within 1 week at Peppertree

Pepper Tree Fire
Pepper Tree Fire(Bill Adelman)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a couple of fires that happened at Peppertree Apartment.

Two fires occurred within a week at the apartments on April 9 and 14.

One fire started in the hall closet and the other started at multiple points, said MFD.

Firefighters consider the fires to be arsons.

The total cost of damages for both fires together is more than $100,000.

Fires at Pepper Tree Apartment
Fires at Pepper Tree Apartment(Credit Bill Adelman)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Teen speaks out after filing lawsuit against Ja Morant
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Fire officials say the alligator “amputated” the 72-year-old victim’s right leg below his knee,...
Man, 72, loses leg in alligator attack at Florida RV park
Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid...
Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say

Latest News

Cheap Trick coming to Graceland
Cheap Trick to perform at Graceland
Southaven Police Department
Child accidentally shoots self in Southaven
The overturned car on E.H. Crump
3 detained after shooting, crash
Juvenile injured after shooting downtown
Juvenile injured after shooting downtown