MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is getting its adoptable senior pets ready for prom!

On Saturday, April 22, from 5 to 8 p.m., MAS will host its inaugural Senior Prom adoption event at the shelter located at 2350 Appling City Cove.

Senior Prom is open to the public and will be held in person.

Adoptable MAS pets over five years of age, including those in foster care, will be dressed to impress at the shelter and ready to steal attendees’ hearts.

All senior pets will have their adoption fees sponsored by “Fairy Godparents” and go home with a new adopter package from Hollywood Feed —including 20% off their first purchase, a free bag of NutriSource or Country Naturals pet food, and $5 off a customized Pet ID tag.

“We love any opportunity to shine a spotlight on the amazing senior pets in our care,” said Alexis Pugh, Memphis Animal Services director. “Seniors make wonderful companions, and they don’t always get the attention we think they deserve, but we hope to change that with Senior Prom.”

MAS to host ‘90s-themed prom for adoptable senior pets (Memphis Animal Services)

The event will feature a ‘90s prom theme, complete with cheesy prom photos, a dogs-only cake provided by Hollywood Feed Fresh Bakery, and voting for Prom King and Queen.

Attendees are welcome to dress up in their ‘90s prom finery (or come as they are) and can enter to win Hollywood Feed’s prize giveaway, including a Mississippi Made bed, treats, and toys.

Anyone who loves senior pets but can’t adopt right now can support the event by sponsoring an adoption fee as a Fairy Godparent.

“We love pets of any age at Hollywood Feed, but seniors are extra special to us,” said Shawn McGhee, president and CEO of Hollywood Feed. “We’re happy to be able to make this event possible to get as many senior pets as we can out of the shelter and into loving homes.”

For more information about the event, please visit MAS’s Facebook page or email MAS.

