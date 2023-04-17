Man steals car with child inside in New Chicago, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man stole a car with a child inside on Sunday in New Chicago, said the Memphis Police Department.

Terry Jones, 21, is charged with kidnapping and theft of property.

A woman went into a liquor store near Tully Street and Chelsea Avenue and left her daughter in the passenger front seat.

While her daughter was in the 2019 Jeep Compass, a man later identified as Jones, entered the driver’s side of the Jeep, according to the affidavit.

The suspect drove away and forced the child out of the vehicle near Chelsea Avenue and Decatur Street, said police

A family member found Jones near Nicholas Street and detained him until police arrived.

The daughter was not injured.

Jones was taken to the hospital due to minor injuries.

