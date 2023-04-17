Juvenile injured after shooting downtown
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting downtown on Monday morning.
The shooting took place on Peyton Circle at 11:06 a.m.
A juvenile boy was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
Memphis Police Department has one man detained.
