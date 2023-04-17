Juvenile injured after shooting downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting downtown on Monday morning.

The shooting took place on Peyton Circle at 11:06 a.m.

A juvenile boy was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police Department has one man detained.

