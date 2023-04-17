Advertise with Us
Grammy award-winning Erykah Badu to come to Memphis

Erykah Badu will be stopping in Memphis this summer.
Erykah Badu will be stopping in Memphis this summer.(FedExForum)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Erykah Badu announced that she will make a stop in Memphis for her “Unfollow Me” tour in July.

According to a news release, she will have yasiin bey as her guest at the Fedex Forum on July 21.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 20, at 2:22 p.m. through Ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office.

But if you are a Memphis Grizzlies’ MVP Season Ticket Member, you’re in luck.

There will be an exclusive presale beginning on Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 2:21 p.m.

