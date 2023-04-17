Gov. Lee signs $3.3 billion transportation bill aimed at reducing congestion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation Monday morning that will create a new transportation strategy to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth.

The Transportation Modernization Act will invest $3.3 billion in state funds to help address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities, according to a media release. The plan will help fund resources the Tennessee Department of Transportation needs to solve the state’s mobility challenges, including:

Seeking the use of public-private partnerships to preserve state funds for rural infrastructure priorities

Exploring Choice Lanes to decrease congestion

Streamlining construction processes to help finish road projects more efficiently

The bill received bipartisan support and was backed by dozens of organizations across the state, the release says.

“As families and businesses move to Tennessee in record numbers, we need a transportation plan to keep up with the pace,” Lee said in the release. “Our strategy will meet our state’s transportation needs across rural and urban communities, without new taxes or debt. I commend the General Assembly for its partnership to prepare Tennessee for continued growth and economic opportunity.”

The bill was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R - Franklin), Senate Transportation & Safety Chair Becky Massey (R - Knoxville), House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R - Portland), and House Transportation Chair Dan Howell (R - Cleveland).

