Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China

Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, Justice Department officials said Monday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, Justice Department officials said Monday.

Officials say the case is part of a broader effort by the Justice Department to crack down on Chinese government attempts to harass dissidents and stifle free speech in the United States.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Teen speaks out after filing lawsuit against Ja Morant
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Fire officials say the alligator “amputated” the 72-year-old victim’s right leg below his knee,...
Man, 72, loses leg in alligator attack at Florida RV park
Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid...
Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say

Latest News

Juvenile injured after shooting downtown
Juvenile injured after shooting downtown
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in...
Roosters used for cockfighting found smuggled in vehicles crossing into US, officials say
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap