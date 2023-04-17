Advertise with Us
Early week sunshine will give way to late week rain or storms

By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The pattern will remain dry through midweek and temperatures will warm up. Our next rain chance will arrive late in the week as another Pacific cold front brings another round of showers and thunderstorms to the region. Mostly Sunny today with highs in the low 70s and westerly winds at 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear with light winds out of the west at 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60.

LATE WEEK RAIN: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 80. Some rain is possible by Thursday evening. Lows will be in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or storms and high temperatures in the upper 70s. Rain and storms are likely Friday night.

WEEKEND: Skies look mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of a few showers and highs in the mid 60s, lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

