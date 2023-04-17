Advertise with Us
Dry start to the week, but a late week cold front will bring a soggy end to the week

By Ron Childers
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure to our south is keeping dry weather in place here in the Mid-South and will lead to warmer temperatures as the week progresses, but a cold front Friday will bring rain and possibly thunderstorms to the area. That will be followed by a dry and much cooler weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows near 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain during the evening and overnight hours along with afternoon highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, highs in the mid 60s, and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

