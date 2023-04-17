Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Child accidentally shoots self in Southaven

Southaven Police Department
Southaven Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A child accidentally shot themselves on Monday, according to Southaven Police Department.

The shooting happened at the Dorchester Apartments.

The child was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Current evidence indicates that this was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

All parties have been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Teen speaks out after filing lawsuit against Ja Morant
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Fire officials say the alligator “amputated” the 72-year-old victim’s right leg below his knee,...
Man, 72, loses leg in alligator attack at Florida RV park
Police say during a traffic stop, the vehicle's passenger, identified as Devin P. Mitchell, hid...
Gun found in quesadilla leads to man’s arrest, police say

Latest News

Cheap Trick coming to Graceland
Cheap Trick to perform at Graceland
The overturned car on E.H. Crump
3 detained after shooting, crash
Pepper Tree Fire
MFD investigates 2 fires within 1 week at Peppertree
Juvenile injured after shooting downtown
Juvenile injured after shooting downtown