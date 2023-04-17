Cheap Trick to perform at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 2016 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick, will perform live at Graceland.

The concert will take place on Friday, Sept. 8 at Graceland Soundstage.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased here or by calling 877-777-0606.

Cheap Trick was formed in 1974, and while it has developed over the years, the band still reaches mainstream.

The group has established its place as one of America’s top rock ‘n’ roll bands with hits including “I Want You To Want Me,” “Dream Police,” and “Surrender.”

The concert includes reserved seating and is for all ages.

