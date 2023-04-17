Caskets carried during ‘Moral Monday’ rally at TN Capitol to demand gun control

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pallbearers carrying caskets led a “Moral Monday” rally and march involving Tennessee and national faith leaders to the Tennessee State Capitol to demand stricter gun laws.

The faith leaders and protestors marched to the Capitol at 3 p.m. on Monday and rallied at the Legislative Plaza to lay out demands for gun reform.

The group walked around two blocks as pallbearers led the march carrying caskets representing the children and adults who have died due to gun violence. At around 5 p.m. the rally moved into the Capitol building after many people, including students, spoke at Legislative Plaza demanding for gun reform.

The march took place after a meeting at McKendree United Methodist Church led by Bishop William J. Barber. Tennessee Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action volunteers also attended the rally.

Bishop Barber said state and national faith leaders and the Tennessee Three are calling on the public to stand against the “senseless deaths of America’s children to assault weapons.” He said he believes there is an urgent need for gun control.

Gov. Bill Lee has pushed for a stronger school safety plan and stricter background checks since the mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27.

