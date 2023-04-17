3rd-grade students at risk of being held back due to retention law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 2,000 MSCS third graders are at risk of being held back under the state’s retention law for students who have difficulty reading.

This is determined by students’ performance on the “i-Ready reading proficiency” assessments.

The assessment determines the reading levels and capability of students.

The district says assessments like this are considered predictors of how students will perform on the English section of the TCAP exam.

Other educators around the state, specifically in Covington, are concerned about their students having to take the exam in the aftermath of storms that devastated their county.

