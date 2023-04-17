Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
3 detained after shooting, crash

The overturned car on E.H. Crump
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting and crash Monday morning.

Officers were called to a shooting at Happiland Place just before 11 a.m.

Officers detained one person at the scene and were told the other people involved drove away.

Officers later found the shooting victim in a crashed car on E.H. Crump Boulevard, near East Street.

The vehicle overturned in the crash, and the driver was taken to the hospital with his injuries in non-critical condition.

The female victim who had been shot was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police say they detained two people at the scene on Crump as well, but it’s unclear if they were involved in the crash.

