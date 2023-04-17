Advertise with Us
2 teens arrested after crashing stolen car, police say

MPD generic
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teens were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle on Friday night.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at 11:33 p.m. when they saw two Dodge Chargers driving recklessly northbound on B.B King Boulevard near Peabody Place.

The occupants of the vehicles noticed the patrol car approaching them and sped up.

One of the Dodge Chargers crashed into the back of a minivan at a light on Union Avenue, according to police.

No one was injured.

Multiple teens exited the vehicle and ran.

Officers were able to arrest two, a 17-year-old, and a 15-year-old.

According to police, the Dodge Charger was stolen out of Nashville.

Police also found two fob key programmers in the vehicle, a stolen gun, marijuana, and an unknown amount of cash.

It is unclear if there are more teens on the run.

This is an ongoing investigation.

