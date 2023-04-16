Over 7,000 MLGW customers without power due to severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of MLGW customers woke up to no power after Saturday night’s severe storms.

There are currently 7,418 customers affected and 228 outages, according to the MLGW power outage map.

According to MLGW, crews continue to work as quickly as possible to have power restored to all customers.

Customers can report outages and get updates at 544-6500.

#MLGW will continue to work as quickly and as safely as possible until all customers are restored. Report outages and get updates at 544-6500 or use My Account. pic.twitter.com/s4VEBCa5av — MLGW (@MLGW) April 16, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.