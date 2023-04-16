Advertise with Us
Over 7,000 MLGW customers without power due to severe storms

MLGW generic
MLGW generic(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of MLGW customers woke up to no power after Saturday night’s severe storms.

There are currently 7,418 customers affected and 228 outages, according to the MLGW power outage map.

According to MLGW, crews continue to work as quickly as possible to have power restored to all customers.

Customers can report outages and get updates at 544-6500.

